Gulnara Karimova runs an international crime syndicate. Photo/Reuters

GENEVA – Swiss prosecutors have charged Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s former president, with running an international crime syndicate that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes.

Authorities have seized assets worth $857 million in the investigation, which covers the period 2005-2013. Karimova has been imprisoned in Uzbekistan since 2014 because she was convicted of embezzlement.

Karimova denies the bribery allegations, which relate to lucrative telecommunications contracts. She previously held high office in the former Soviet Central Asian nation, and wielded enormous influence as the daughter of autocratic leader Islam Karimov, who ruthlessly crushed the opposition.

Karimova has her own jewelry line, runs an entertainment television channel and releases pop singles under the name Googoosha.

The Swiss indictment also targets an unnamed businessman who ran the Uzbek branch of a Russian telecommunications company.

Karimova is accused of taking bribes in exchange for access to Uzbekistan’s telecommunications sector and laundering money through Swiss bank accounts and a complex network of accounts in other countries.

The money was routed through bank accounts in several countries before being transferred to accounts in Switzerland, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said. “The beneficial owner of these bank accounts was a ‘straw man,’ thereby hiding the fact that Gulnara Karimova was the true beneficiary,” the OAG said.

Previously, in August, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) seized three luxury properties worth more than £20 million belonging to Karimova.

