loading…

Personnel of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFor) in the border town of Kosovo and Serbia. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) urgently Serbia to withdraw troops from its borders with Kosovo calling it a massive military build-up.

In recent months, tensions have increased between Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority and the majority Albanian community.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the large military deployment of advanced tanks and artillery as a highly destabilizing development.

“It’s concerning. It doesn’t appear to be just a group of people getting together to do this,” said Kirby.

“We call on Serbia to withdraw its troops from the border,” exclaimed Kirby as quoted by the BBC, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Kirby said the addition of troops had occurred in the past week, but its purpose was not yet clear.

He added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to urge immediate de-escalation and a return to the dialogue table.

Kirby also said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Vucic did not directly deny the recent troop build-up, but rejected claims that his country’s troops were on alert.