The United States praised Philippine troops for daring to remove floating barriers installed by China in the South China Sea. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) praised Philippine troops for daring to remove floating barriers installed by China in disputed waters in South China Sea.

The floating barrier was previously installed by Chinese troops near Scarborough Shoal, one of the disputed areas in the South China Sea, to prevent Philippine ships from entering the waters.

“That’s a bold step in defending their own sovereignty,” praised US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Lindsey Ford as quoted by Reuters, Friday (29/9/2023).

Manila has expressed anger over the deployment of a long spherical buoy barrier near Scarborough Shoal, about 200 km from the Philippine mainland.

The Philippine Coast Guard said Monday it was carrying out a special operation to remove the floating barrier, calling it a violation of international law and a danger to navigation.

In a US Congressional hearing, Ford praised the Philippines’ actions and reaffirmed Washington’s security commitment to its Asian allies.

“The Department has been very clear that when it comes to our treaty commitments with the Philippines, we believe armed attacks against the Armed Forces of the Philippines, public vessels, aircraft, apply in the South China Sea. Including the Philippine Coast Guard,” Ford told the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs.

“We fully uphold this commitment,” he said again.

China’s Coast Guard late Wednesday disputed the Philippines’ version of events, saying it was Beijing that had taken back the floating barrier on Saturday after installing it a day earlier when a Filipino ship “illegally” entered the area.