It also slows down the shopping cart

Two days after the start of the operation strongly supported by Minister Urso to control the prices of a portion of consumer products in order to contain inflation (for further information click here), the “tricolor cart” begins to take on less nuanced, not so much on the substance – that is, which and how many products, in what way, for how long – but at least on the form. In fact, just yesterday the logo that we will find on the packages to understand which ones are inside the basket was presented at Palazzo Chigi by Premier Meloni, the Minister of Made in Italy, Ursus and from that of agriculture, Lollobrigida, together with 32 acronyms for production and distribution. The website www.italiafruit.net writes it.

I’m not too worried about the communication aspects, even if it’s at the last moment and an ad hoc advertising campaign will be needed to support what can already be found on the initiative on the Mimit website (for further information click here), while some doubts in more on the substance of the project remains, given that – beyond the distinction between the approach of the distribution, which signed a binding protocol, and the industry, which signed a letter of attempt – many issues remain to be resolved on the mechanisms with which to guarantee that the products that join are not subjected to price increases until the end of the year, guaranteeing an overall expected saving for the initiative of the order of 10-15%. A similar operation in France has raised a mountain of controversy over the indiscriminate use of lighter packaging to boast much smaller discounts than those advertised (shrinkflation, for further information click here).

This, however, is not the focus of these lines either. My attention, in fact, shifts from the effect that the operation will have on the products included in the basket, to the effect of having excluded the products from the basket fresh, especially fruit and vegetables, as they are subject to variations in quantities and, therefore, prices which are not predictable over a quarterly horizon. Is this good or bad news for the sector?

There is no discussion about the technical reasons, it is the effects that worry me. If, in fact, it is clear that the first effect of the products with the stamp will be to move purchases into their category – for example, controlled milk compared to milk without subsidies – and it will not only concern the less well-off, because 2/3 of Italians feel threatened by inflation, the effect that the operation will have on the categories excluded from the provision.

I say this because one of the peculiar foundations of marketing of food products is that the belly has a finite size so, regardless of income, once full, it is necessary to wait until it has digested to fill it again. You can buy a shed to park all your cars if you have an adequate income to collect them and you like them, but you still have a stomach that holds little more than a kilo of food bolus at a time, of which you can only increase the quality but not the quantity . For this reason I hope – but I fear in vain – that this provision will not contribute to shifting quotas of this bolus towards controlled products, especially in the less well-off classes, who are already those who have reduced the quotas of fresh produce the most, fruit and vegetables first and foremost, classified – as always and wrongly – of being mainly responsible for inflation.

For this reason, I would not like the sector to have breathed a sigh of relief too soon at having escaped the scheduled block of the price lists, so I recommend carefully monitoring what will happen in the coming weeks, to intervene with a plan promotional specific to be agreed with the distributors in case the accounts do not add up. For them too, the problem cannot be underestimated, considering the margin that fruit and vegetables guarantee compared to grocery.

Slight slowdown for inflation which – according to Istat’s provisional estimates – in September sees the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), including tobacco, increasing by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 5.3 % on an annual basis, from +5.4% in the previous month.



Inflation slows to 5.3% in September. Brakes shopping cart

Compared to the slight slowdown in the general data (-0.1 points), in September the so-called shopping cart slows down more significantly, which sees the prices of food, household and personal care goods go from +9.4% per year of August at +8.3%, while those of high purchase frequency products fell from +6.9% to +6.6%.

“The slight deceleration – explains the statistics institute – is mainly due to the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of goods Food unprocessed (from +9.2% to +7.7%), Processed foods (from +10.0% to +9.1%), Durable goods (from +4.6% to +4.0 %) and, to a lesser extent, non-durable goods (from +5.2% to +4.8%), semi-durable goods (from +2.9% to +2.4%) and services relating to housing (from +3.9% to +3.7%). These effects – adds Istat – were only partially offset by an acceleration in the prices of unregulated energy (from +5.7% to +7.6%), by the smaller decline in those of regulated energy (from – 29.6% to -27.8%) and by the increase in the growth rate of prices of transport-related services (from +1.2% to +3.8%).

The growth on a monthly basis of the general index – explains Istat – is mainly due to the increase in prices of both regulated (+2.5%) and unregulated (+1.6%) energy products, unprocessed food (+ 0.6%), semi-durable goods and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+0.5% for both) and various services (+0.3%); these effects were only partially offset by the reduction in prices of transport services (-1.7%).

The growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods weakens (from +6.3% to +6.0%), while that of services accentuates (from +3.6% to +4.1%), bringing the differential inflationary between the services and goods sectors at -1.9 percentage points, from -2.7 in August.

In September the ‘underlying inflation’, net of energy and fresh food, slows down further (from +4.8% to +4.6%), as does that net of energy goods alone (from +5.0 %, recorded in August, at +4.8%), ISTAT communicates in its preliminary estimates, also reporting that the one acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.7% for the general index and +5.2% for the background component. Based on preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 1.7% on a monthly basis, also due to the effect of the end of the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and by 5.7% on an annual basis (accelerating from +5.5% in August).

Subscribe to the newsletter