It’s hard to imagine a day without opening your browser, right? For many, that browser is Chrome. Well, if you are one of the users who trust this Internet giant, we have urgent news for you. On September 27, a critical vulnerability in ChromeOS was revealed and action is urgently needed.

This Google Chrome vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2023-4863, it is serious. Detected by experts from Apple Security Engineering and Architecture together with The Citizen Lab in early September, it affects the library that handles WebP images in ChromeOS.

WebP is an image format developed by Google. It was created as an alternative to other traditional formats, such as JPEG and PNG, with the main goal of providing high-quality images but with a significantly smaller file size.

This is especially useful for the web, as smaller images translate into faster loading times and less data consumption, thus improving user experience and bandwidth efficiency. Due to its advantages in terms of compression and image quality, it is used on many pages, and now a great danger.

The vulnerability can be exploited to steal information or infect with malware

INCIBE, Spain’s National Cybersecurity Institute, has been a vital source in the discovery and communication of this bug.

In a recent statement on their official website, they quote: “Google has corrected 14 security vulnerabilities in different systems through an update, in particular, we highlight the ChromeOS and iOS versions.”

You might be wondering, what does this mean in practical terms? Basically, all devices with ChromeOS and iOS that have versions earlier than 117.0.5938.115 (ChromeOS) and 117.0.5938.117 (iOS) are at risk. The worrying thing is that the vulnerability can be exploited to infiltrate malware and obtain personal information.

It is essential that all users stay informed and act proactively. Digital security is as crucial as physical security, and in times where our lives are increasingly online, these types of preventive actions are not just an option, they are a necessity. Update Chrome as soon as possible.