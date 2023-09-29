Sonsoles Ónega has visited El Hormiguero to talk about the new season of her program, And Now Sonsoles, which is broadcast from Monday to Friday afternoons on Antena 3. She and Pablo Motos have talked about the pressure that being conditioned by the audience and they have shown us what it is like minute by minute.

During the interview, Pablo Motos couldn’t help but ask him about his trademark: his bangs. “If you take it off, will people recognize you?” he asked him. The journalist was clear about the answer: No! To prove it to us, Sonsoles has moved his hair out of his face and shown us what he looks like without his bangs.

“It scares me. It’s insecurity,” the journalist confessed when she saw herself like this. Pablo Motos complimented her and told her that she looks gorgeous with or without bangs. She is so used to her look that she doesn’t consider changing it!

To flirt, Sonsoles has acknowledged that if she goes without bangs she doesn’t feel safe, so if the price to pay on a date is to be recognized, she doesn’t care. Play the video and discover what the journalist looks like with her face revealed!