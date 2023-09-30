If you are looking for a crazy, fun and surprising anime, we recommend Undead Murder Farce which can currently be watched on Crunchyroll.

The world of anime has always been a breeding ground for unusual plots and concepts, and Undead Murder Farce is no exception to this rule. Currently streaming on Crunchyroll, this series immerses us in a supernatural world inhabited by creatures such as werewolves and vampires. In this strange scenario, a maid named Shizuku Hasei carries the disembodied but still conscious head of her lover, Aya Rindo, locked in a golden cage and covered by a veil. From this unusual position, Aya undertakes a desperate mission: to find her own body, which has been stolen.

The series, appropriately titled Undead Murder Farce, follows this unlikely pair as they cross paths with Tsugaru Shunichi, a half-human, half-oni (demon) being known as Oni Slayer. Tsugaru decides to join them on their search, and as they travel across Europe in search of Aya’s body, they become embroiled in a series of intriguing mysteries. However, each character’s motivations are equally mysterious: Aya longs for death, while Tsugaru seeks to prolong his life at all costs.

A series that you cannot miss.

This anime is based on the original novel Undead Girl Murder Farce written by Yugo Aosaki, which was first published in December 2015. This novel gave rise to a literary series that currently consists of four books. The manga adaptation, illustrated by Haruka Tomoyama, was serialized in June 2016 in Kodansha’s Monthly Shōnen Sirius and then continued in Nemesis before moving to the Comic Days website in 2018. The manga has been collected into seven tankōbon volumes, three printed and four digital.

Undead Murder Farce

The anime series adaptation aired on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block from July to September 2023 and was produced by Lapin Track. The direction was by Mamoru Hatakeyama, with character designs by Noriko Ito, who also acted as co-animation director alongside Naho Kazono. Now that the series has moved to the streaming platform, it is expected to reach an even wider audience. Now its 13 22-minute episodes are available on Crunchyroll.

In short, Undead Murder Farce is an intriguing and mysterious anime that combines supernatural, mythological and historical elements to create a unique experience. If you are attracted to mystery plots in an unusual setting and interactions between unique characters, this series could be next on your playlist.

Will you give him an importunity? Tell us if you like it in the comments section.