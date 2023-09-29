Among the many games that can be obtained with the PlayStation Plus and Amazon Prime Gaming subscriptions, there are also others that can be yours very easily without paying a single cent. They are those that enable Epic Games Store every week, so one more Thursday invites us to download a couple of games for free that we can keep forever.

One of them is Soulstice, available through this page, while the other that has been chosen on this occasion is Model Builder, which you can find on this other page. Once you add them to your account, they will become yours forever, so don’t forget to redeem the offer while it remains active until next October 5.

Model Builder

By cutting, assembling, painting and much more you can customize your own models of cars, planes, boats and much more in Model Builer. Basically you will have to use the tools that you have at your disposal to later sell the creations and thus earn enough money to have better accessories to unlock better constructions.

Soulstice

In Soulstice We find a dark fantasy action game in which fearsome creatures known as Specters are trying to wipe out humanity. The only ones capable of ending them are the chimeras, warriors with supernatural strength and powers who will travel through this dark world with a savage combat system.

