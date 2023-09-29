Ukrainian war, Intesa will be able to sell its assets in Russia. There is the green light

The Russian president, Vladimir Putinsigned a special permit that gives to Banca Intesa permission to sell or transfer its assets in Russia. The agencies Ria Novosti and Interfax reported this, specifying that the provision was published on official portal of legal documents. News leaked in August that Italy’s largest bank was getting closer to getting Moscow’s approval to transfer its Russian operations to local management.

The provision allows “operations involving directly and (or) indirectly the establishment, modification, termination of ownership rights, use and (or) disposal of 100 percent of the shares of the Banca Intesa joint-stock company”. At the beginning of August the largest Italian banking group had closed its representative office in Russiawhile the Russian branch of the group continued to operate normally.

