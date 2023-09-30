loading…

Ukraine considers the existence of the Wagner Group mercenaries not a threat because they have lost their leader. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Military Ukraine said the mercenary Group Wagner has returned to the country after a long absence from the battlefield. These soldiers seemed to be the best in the ranks Russia . Even so, according to the Ukrainian military, the threat to them is still low without their leader.

It has been several months since Wagner’s mercenaries last took part in fighting in eastern Ukraine. After withdrawing from the front lines after successfully capturing Bakhmut, they staged a short-term rebellion and chaos against the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After the incident, they were exiled in Belarus or offered the opportunity to sign contracts with Moscow’s military. And then, just as things were starting to look up, they lost their ruthless leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash.

Prigozhin’s death in late August, exactly two months after the uprising, raised speculation about what would happen to the mercenaries, especially as Moscow began to assume greater oversight of their activities around the world. United States (US) officials said several times after the uprising that Wagner would no longer support combat operations in Ukraine.

But now, according to Ukrainian military spokesman Illya Yevlash, around 500 mercenaries have returned to eastern Ukraine and will be sent into battle on behalf of Russia.

These statements could not be independently verified.

Yevlash told Ukrainian broadcaster RBC-Ukraine that these fighters came from Belarus, where there are some 8,000 Wagner mercenaries living in exile in a military camp there and training the country’s military. The camp was dismantled as some Wagner fighters were sent to Africa – where Wagner has bases supporting several governments – and others were encouraged to sign contracts with the Russian defense ministry.

“In doing this, the fighters returned to Ukraine to participate in combat operations, both as instructors and military personnel,” explained Yevlash.

“However, they will not pose as significant a threat as before because they do not have the leader, Prigozhin. “These people are among the best trained in the Russian army, but they will not be game changers,” he added as quoted by Insider, Saturday (30/9/2023).