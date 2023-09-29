Stoltenberg assures that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is increasingly imminent

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Kremlin leader today, saying: “It is an honor to be back in Kiev, the capital of the great nation of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian forces are advancing, gradually gaining groundKiev fights for its people, for freedom, Moscow is driven by imperialism”, he underlined. Regarding Ukraine’s membership he says, “In Vilnius we decided that Ukraine will join NATO and today Ukraine is closer than ever to the Alliance“, Stoltenberg said, reconfirming the Alliance’s intention to strengthen the eastern border.

“The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we get to the end of the war. Russia can stop the war today, Ukraine does not have that option.” This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is actively working on the creation of advanced weapons with the aim of maintaining strategic balance in the world. This statement has raised concerns about a possible escalation of global security tensions.

The Kremlin leader is consolidating relations with his few allies in the region, while Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev. During the meeting, Stoltenberg highlighted the differences between Kiev, which fights for its people and freedom, and Moscow, driven by imperialism. Furthermore, he confirmed that Ukraine is closer than ever to NATO membershipreaffirming the Alliance’s intention to strengthen the eastern frontier.

“We have shown that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is a way to strengthen Ukraine but also to make NATO stronger. Our cooperation is strong, our alliance with NATO is natural,” said the Ukrainian president, underlining the importance of the union between Ukraine and the NATO Alliance at a critical moment.

Zelensky: “Ukraine in NATO will make the Alliance stronger”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a message of hope and determination. He stated that Ukraine’s membership in NATO will not only strengthen the security of the Atlantic Alliance, but will also represent a crucial step towards stability in Eastern Europe.

Podolyak: “Ukrainian goal is to isolate Crimea”

The situation in Crimea remained tense, with reports of a large explosion near Krasnoperekopsk and the closure of the Kerch bridge. Meanwhile, Kiev reiterated its strategic goal of isolating Crimea and announced that more than 400 locations in southern Ukraine were left without electricity due to heavy Russian bombing.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the main advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, explained that one of Ukraine’s strategic objectives is to “eliminate Crimea’s ability to supply troops on the front line”. “We planned the attack in three phases”, has explained. “Destroying radio and electronic communication systems and radar antennas to open the skies over the Black Sea. And we are at a very good point. The second stage is the destruction of the Russian fleet on the Black Sea or at least its removal from Crimea. And we we are succeeding. The third phase will be to compromise their logistical infrastructure at the service of the Army. The Russian troops at the front will panic and Moscow’s political rhetoric will change completely. In the Kremlin they will dust off the nuclear threat. Not only Medvedev, but Putin in person”.

Kiev: “Moscow bombs power plant in the South”

Last night a thermoelectric power plant in southern Ukraine was bombed by Russian troops, leaving more than 400 locations without electricity. Lorifrice the company krenergo on Telegram: “404 settlements remain without electricity. New damage to the Oblenergo networks in the Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv. Two coal mining enterprises have been cut off from the grid in Donetsk. Electricity is being restored little by little with the permission of the military,” Ukrenergo noted.

Kiev Army confirms, Wagner back in the East of the country

Kiev confirmed the presence of the Wagner Group in the east of the country, occupied by Russian forces, and reported that Since the beginning of the conflict, approximately 277,000 Russian citizens have been killed in Ukraine.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ilya Yevlash reported: “On the territory of the Eastern Group of Forces there are fighters from the Wagner militia. We are talking about about 500 people, part of the formation of about 8 thousand mercenaries who were in the camps in Belarus, and who are now negotiating contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.”

Yevlash, in his statement, specified that the Wagner group now no longer represents a danger in the outbreak of fighting: “They will not pose a significant threat, as before, since their leader, Prigozhin, is no longer there. These people are indeed among the most trained servicemen in the Russian army, but they will not become a significant threat, a game-changer,” he concluded.

Putin: “We are creating new nuclear weapons”

Across the border, Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed global concerns, declaring that Russia was focusing its efforts on creating advanced weapons that could maintain a precarious strategic balance in the world. A perspective that raises questions and reflections on the future of international stability. Russia’s atomic energy agency Rosatom is working on “creating advanced weapons capable of maintaining the strategic balance in the world” said Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by the Ria Novosti agency.

Moscow: “Attack on Kiev’s Sevastopol coordinated with USA-GB

But war rhetoric is not the only aspect at play. According to Moscow, the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol on September 22 was conducted in close coordination with the US and the UK.

Tass reports it. Kiev had accused Moscow of launching the attack on the port city of Odessa in response to last Friday’s Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.

