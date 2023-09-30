loading…

Chair of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – Bundestag Defense Committee Chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann supports providing Ukraine with German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

The lawmaker also argued that Kiev had the right to attack targets in Crimea, and on Russian territory in general.

So far, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has been reluctant to supply Kiev with long-range missiles, despite repeated requests.

In an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper published on Saturday (30/9/2023), Strack-Zimmermann argued that Berlin “must now immediately deploy the Taurus,” because the deployment of the cruise missile could help the Ukrainian military disrupt Russian supply lines.

When asked whether he had a problem with Kiev potentially using the missiles to attack targets on Russian soil, the lawmaker answered in the negative, adding “that includes Crimea.”

According to the lawmaker, international law gives Ukraine the right to “attack military targets also on the territory of the Russian aggressor,” using any weapons at their disposal, regardless of their origin.

However, the deliberate use of Taurus missiles against civilians would be prohibited, as would the deployment of German troops to Ukraine, Strack-Zimmermann explained.

When asked whether he was worried about potential cuts in US aid to Kiev if Donald Trump becomes president next year, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee acknowledged that without Washington’s support, the conflict would have developed differently.

However, he stressed, if Europe were united in its efforts, then they could shoulder the burden of supporting Ukraine alone.