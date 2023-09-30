loading…

Russian soldiers on the battlefield against Ukraine. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Ukraine has lost up to 690 soldiers killed and wounded in six directions over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) on Saturday (30/9/2023).

“Enemy losses in this (Donetsk) direction over the last 24 hours amounted to 430 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, four armored fighting vehicles and two cars. “In the retaliatory battle, one US-made M777 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer and the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were hit,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the direction of South Donetsk, Russian troops managed to repel two attacks by Ukrainian troops, destroying 120 soldiers, two pick-up trucks, one American-made M777 howitzer and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In the Zaporozhye direction, Kiev lost up to 30 soldiers,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense added that one US-made M119 howitzer, one British-made FH70 howitzer, as well as two D-30 howitzers and one Msta-B howitzer had been hit.

“In addition, Ukraine lost about 40 soldiers and three vehicles in the Kherson direction, as well as 20 soldiers, two vehicles, one US-made M777 howitzer, one Msta-B howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Kupyansk direction,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops also destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots near the villages of Kiselevka, Shlyahovoe and near the city of Kramatorsk.

In addition, in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops managed to repel two attacks of the Ukrainian army, destroying up to 50 soldiers and six pieces of equipment.

(she)