loading…

Man in India has had stomach ache for two years, X-ray results shocked doctors. Photo/Illustration

NEW DELHI – A man of origin India who suffered from stomach ache for two years shocked the doctors who operated on him. The reason is, the man apparently had swallowed household items ranging from buttons to earphones.

“While carrying out X-rays, we found pendants, chains, nuts, bolts, earphones and many other objects in the stomach,” said Ajmer Singh Kalra, director of Moga Medicity Hospital in Moga, Punjab, where the man was treated, as quoted by New York. Post, Saturday (30/9/2023).

The patient, Kuldeep Singh (35), reportedly went to the hospital due to severe stomach pain, accompanied by high fever.

Medics surveyed the problem area, then they made an alarming discovery: Singh had reportedly consumed about 60 pieces of worthless jewelry, including pendants, chains, nuts, bolts, earphones, safety pins, magnets, shirt buttons and zippers, as well as many other items that were not eatable.



Foto: New York Post

Doctors diagnosed the jewelry taster as suffering from pica, a mental health condition in which sufferers compulsively swallow non-food items, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

This disease most often occurs in young children, pregnant women, and people with psychiatric disorders such as autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, or schizophrenia.

According to Jam Press, the patient’s relatives were unaware of the problem.

Not surprisingly, eating indigestible objects can prove to be harmful to one’s health, as was the case with Singh.