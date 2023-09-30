If you want to know your intellectual potential, you have two opportunities to test your skills with the two best online intelligence tests currently available.

Intelligence is a concept that has intrigued humanity for centuries. Since ancient times, humans have sought ways to measure and understand intellectual ability. One of the most well-known and used tools for this task is the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Test.

IQ is a measure designed to evaluate a person’s cognitive ability in comparison to the general population.. These tests have been widely used in educational, work and clinical settings to identify strengths as well as weaknesses, but also to provide an objective basis for decision making.

The tests to measure your true IQ

It should be noted that this test has become a relevant figure to evaluate a person’s ability. The average IQ score is said to be set at 100, meaning that most people score around that value.

But there are variations in different regions and cultures, leading to different IQ averages in countries around the world. In Spain, the IQ is 95 points, this means that the majority of people in the country are below the global average.

However, it is essential to understand that the result is not a definitive measure of an individual’s complete intelligence, since There are different types of talent that go beyond what can be measured by standardized tests..

If you want to know your intellectual potential, there are two interesting options to test your skills:

Test Table: Although it is not a scientific test, the Mensa test offers guidance on your chances of entering the group. This way you can discover if your IQ is within the select top 2% of the population. International IQ Test: This test consists of 40 questions that evaluate various cognitive abilities. Additionally, it provides comparative statistics so you can compare your intellectual performance with other people.

At the moment, Mensa has more than 120,000 members around the world and is present in more than 100 countries, including Spain, where it has more than 2,200 members. The group is diverse, made up of individuals of different ages, backgrounds and professions.

Los IQ test They are a valuable tool for measuring and understanding intelligence. Exploring your cognitive abilities through these two tests can be an exciting experience, which will allow you to better understand your mental abilities, but above all, challenge your intellectual limits.