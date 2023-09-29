Denpasar Voice – A video has circulated stating that Persija Jakarta will reportedly soon kick out their current foreign striker, Marko Simic and will soon hijack the new striker from Arema FC, Gustavo Almeida.

This news was conveyed by uploading a video from the YouTube account, LIGANYA Wakanda, which was uploaded last Wednesday (27/9/2023).

Persija’s plan to expel Simic is based on the wishes of supporters who want changes in the attack line of the team nicknamed the Kemayoran Tigers so that they will be sharper in the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

In his upload, the LIGANYA WAKANDA account stated that Marko Simic’s appearance was not like in his first period defending Persija and this made their supporters, Jakmania, want a new striker.

Also read: Apparently there are 3 players of Indonesian descent in the Carabao Cup match between Ipswich Town and Wolves, who are they?

The new striker is Gustavo Almeida, who is currently defending Arema FC and has performed well this season, scoring nine goals and topping the list of temporary top scorers.

The Brazilian striker is said to have agreed to join Persija and will soon leave Malang for Jakarta.

“Legally immediately replace Marko Simic!! “The Most Feared Brazilian Striker Joins Persija, Simic Out,” wrote the LIGANYA WAKANDA YouTube account in the thumbnail of their upload.

The video, which is two minutes and 51 seconds long, has been watched by 1.7 thousand viewers.

Fact Check

Also Read: PSSI Secretly Continues Naturalization Process, Are There 3 New Players Who Will Join?

Based on research by the Suara Denpasar team, the issue of Gustavo Almeida joining Persija Jakarta is still just a rumor with no certainty.

Currently, Gustavo Almeida is still under contract with Arema FC until the end of this season. A similar thing also happened to Marko Simic who is also still under contract with Persija Jakarta.

In its upload, the LIGANYA WAKANDA YouTube account also did not include any credible references to the rumors that Gustavo Almeida was joining Persija and would soon kick out Marko Simic.

Conclusion

The upload of information from the LIGANYA WAKANDA YouTube account regarding Gustavo Almeida joining Persija and Marko Simic soon leaving the team is still questionable because it is not accompanied by a credible reference source.

The narrator only conveys information in the form of Jakmania’s criticism of Marko Simic’s appearance and does not mention the certainty of Gustavo Almeida’s joining.

So the information conveyed by the LEAGUE OF WAKANDA upload is only a rumor and the information conveyed is inaccurate and can be categorized as a hoax. (*/Ana AP)