Denpasar Voice – Wonderkid with Indonesian and Dutch blood is trending on Twitter because he contributed to the creation of his teammate’s beautiful goal at AC Milan

The name Tijjani Reijnders was trending on Twitter until this news was written in the early hours of Sunday (1/10/2023).

This brilliant performance made the name of the player who graduated from AZ Alkmaar soar even more.

The name Tijjani is no stranger to being heard by football lovers in the country.

Also read: PSI Chairman Kaesang Pangarep Visits Bali, Here’s the Agenda for 2 Days

He once received an offer of naturalization to strengthen the Indonesian national team.

However, this young player born in 1998 of Maluku-Dutch crossbreed is not yet interested in defending the Indonesian national team.***