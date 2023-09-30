Nowadays, daily hygiene is (or should be, at least) something that we assume completely normally. But in the times of the Roman Republic, the bathroom was not considered a priority. Personal hygiene consisted of little more than washing your arms once a day and the rest of your body every nine or ten days.

At the end of the 1st century BC, a new trend inspired by classical Greece was gaining importance among the privileged classes of Rome, who began to build spaces dedicated to the pleasures of bathing in their lavish villas. The Balneas were born who worshiped Salutem Per Aquam or health through water.

Immerse yourself in bathtubs of water at different temperatures It went from being a mere practical requirement for washing to something more playful that fit like a glove with the enjoying character of the patricians and other wealthy class.

The challenge: get the largest and most luxurious hot springs in the Empire

Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa was the first ruler of Rome who thought of building a huge Balneum on the Campus Martius as a meeting and entertainment place for the citizens of Rome. However, unlike the Balneum, which were private, these public hot water baths will be called Thermae, reaching our days as thermal baths.

Agrippa, without knowing it, had begun a race with his predecessors in which each new ruler wanted to leave his mark with some larger, more luxurious and more ostentatious hot springs than those of his predecessor. Trajano, like a good Sevillian, knew the benefits of a good bath to cool off from the heat and relax at the end of the day, so he entered the competition by building an authentic architectural and technological marvel of the ancient world.

Ruins of the Baths of Trajan

If we could travel back in time to ancient Rome, we would find the sumptuous Trajan’s Baths. Considered an architectural marvel dedicated to the luxury and well-being of those who visited it. These places offered numerous attractions for the entertainment and health of citizens: saunas, bathing pools, lecture halls, libraries, porches and gardens decorated with great detail.

However, although in most cases the cost of entry was within the reach of the majority of citizens of Rome, only the wealthiest and most powerful could afford all the pleasures and luxury that these facilities offered.

The thermal baths were inaugurated on the Oppio Hill in 109 AD, filling the void of public baths left by the fire of Emperor Nero’s Domus Auread. The Baths of Trajan were an authentic display of architectural innovation that integrated the latest in Roman air conditioning technology and opulence in the decorations and mosaics.

Mosaic with sandals in a hot spring. “Salvom lavisse”, a bath is good for you

In the structure of its construction, innovation was made with the development of lighter materials to achieve a concrete that was equally resistant, but much lighter and more permissive to heat, based on volcanic rock or tufo giallo. The wooden structures, which served as fuel for the previous thermal baths, were replaced by slender vaulted ceilings and large interior spaces. The complex occupied three times the surface area of ​​its predecessor with about 111,000 square meters of luxury dedicated to the cult of the body.

The water supply was guaranteed by a complex aqueduct that brought water from different sources of Lake Bracciano located 40 km from Rome, and was stored in enormous tanks near the thermal baths with a capacity of eight million liters of water. .

Floor plan of the Trajan thermal complex

Enjoying a bath in that sumptuous temple dedicated to hygiene and health was a luxurious and relaxing experience. The thermal resort was designed with impressive architecture and offered a wide range of services and amenities to enjoy.

Upon entering, one passed next to the natatio a large pool with which one had the first visual contact with the water, but which was visited until the end. Before you had to go through the apodyteria or common changing rooms. From that point, the visitor came to the fore completely naked or anointed with essential oils to worship the body by exercising muscles or participating in ball games. A moment that many took advantage of to obtain political favors or influence among high society.

Columns on which the floor rested. House of Eustolios. Cyprus

Afterwards, the thermal circuit continued through rooms heated with an elaborate system that combined the exposure of the sun’s rays through large double windows, and a “underfloor heating” system raised on a series of columns that It was heated by the circulation of hot air under the floor, the walls and the vaults. The wealthiest could enjoy massage services with scented oils and ointments and even body hair removal performed by slaves.

The hot water pools (caldolarium) and warm water (tepidarium) were conditioned using the same underground boilers with which the air that acclimatized the entire area was heated.

These boilers heated a large bronze vessel shaped like an inverted turtle shell that came into contact with the base of the Caldolarium tub and circulated the hot water by convection until the entire pool was the same temperature. Maximum optimization of resources, with the same fire they heated the air and water.

The thermal circuit ended with a swim in the four cold water pools of the enormous central basilica of the Baths of Trajan. In them you could share the bath, the conversation (or whatever came up) with the rest of the users of the hot springs, it was already Entry of both men and women allowed. The tour ended in the natatio that welcomed the visitor. This was an outdoor pool with a depth of approximately one meter, with which the visitor came out of his dream of luxury and well-being to return to his routine, which Rome was not built in a day.

Unfortunately, fate wanted all this wonder of Ancient Rome to succumb to a fire. From its ashes arose an even greater project: the Baths of Emperor Caracalla… but that is another story.

Imagen | Samuel B. Platner, Ohto Kokko, Rabax63