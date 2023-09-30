We can now see the first trailer for The Toxic Avenger, the reboot of the 1984 cult classic.

The wait is over for fans of The Toxic Avenger! Legendary Entertainment has released an exciting trailer for the upcoming remake of this iconic film directed by Macon Blair, and it looks like the anarchic essence of the original has remained intact.

Although the trailer keeps the face of the unforgettable Toxie a secret, we get to witness the deformed vigilante in full action, administering ultraviolent justice to a group of villains known as the “Nasty Lads.” This scene appears to pay direct homage to the character’s introduction in the original film, suggesting that this version has successfully captured the twisted charm and anarchic humor that made the original film a cult classic.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Director Macon Blair recently revealed that the actor under the prosthetics is not Peter Dinklage, known for his role in Game of Thrones, as initially thought, but the talented British actress Luisa Guerreiro, of Portuguese origin. Guerreiro underwent an extreme transformation for the role, including 110 degrees of foam makeup and motors on her face to control her eyebrows, among other details. Her dedication is undeniable and she promises to bring a memorable Toxie to life.

The plot of this contemporary version differs slightly from the original. Instead of following the story of Melvin Ferd Junko III, who becomes The Toxic Avenger after a stalking accident, this version focuses on Winston Gooze, a downtrodden janitor played by Peter Dinklage. After an encounter with toxic waste, Gooze transforms and embarks on a fight against the forces of greed and corruption to save his son, friends, and community, a plot with strong environmental themes.

Although this reinvention has its own identity, it maintains the spirit and connection with the original 1984 classic. Since The Toxic Avenger remains an icon of independent cinema and has inspired sequels, comics and even an animated children’s program.

The Toxic Avenger cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon.

A theatrical release date has not yet been announced, but fans can enjoy this exciting trailer that promises a bold new interpretation of a cult film classic.

