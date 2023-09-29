Created by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, La Mesías lands in the Movistar Plus+ catalog on October 11, 2023 with the premiere of a double episode.

There is less left for Movistar Plus+ to release La Mesías, the new serie Spanish created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, better known as The Javis.

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of The Messiahwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is The Messiah, the new thing from Movistar Plus+

This dramatic thriller created by Los Javis has religion as its central axis and begins its plot with a viral video in which a Christian pop music group made up of five sisters appears.

Enrique, a man tormented by a childhood marked by religious fanaticism and the yoke of a mother with messianic delusions, discovers the video and realizes that it has been made by the person who ruined his childhood.

It is because of that Enrique is willing to go find the girls in the video and get them out of their mother’s religious yoke before it is too late for them..

The official description of the Los Javis series details that The Messiah is “a family thriller that talks about overcoming trauma, faith as a tool to fill the void and art as the only way to escape from terror.”

The cast of The Messiah is made up of Carmen Machi (Barcelona Quotes, The Voice of the Sun, Mother’s Love), Macarena Garcia (A hipster in empty Spain, Those in the back row, Paradise), Cecilia Roth (The holidays, Family crimes), Lola Duenas (Bird Box Barcelona, Robuste), Ana Rujas (Thistle, Diana), Roger Casamajor (42 seconds) and Amaia Romero (A Christmas with Samantha Hudson), among others.

The Messiah premieres in the Movistar Plus+ catalog next Wednesday, October 11, 2023 with a double episode and starting next week the series will launch a new episode on the platform every Thursday. What did you think of its trailer?