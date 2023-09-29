Toyota’s roadmap for its new generation batteries for its electric cars, which could change this market completely.

The main enemy that electric cars have in the market is the life of the battery and the time it takes to recharge it, and that is why many vehicle manufacturers, including Toyotaare investigating different charging technologies and also different advances in batteries.

However, in recent months, Toyota is making great advances in solid-state batteries, some batteries that could be in many electric cars starting in the next decade and that would allow, among other things, to charge the electric car to 80% in less than 10 minutes. In addition, a single charge of the battery could have a range of 1000 km.

Toyota’s roadmap seems quite clear, but we’ll see if it is variable because it is spread over the next five or six years.

And during a recent event in Brussels, Toyota discussed its concrete plans for four types of next-generation batteries that will increase range and power while reducing charging times and costs, including the vaunted battery in solid state.

Batteries that Toyota works on

Three of these four batteries they are preparing are based on liquid electrolytes in the popularization, performance and high performance categories.

The popularization battery It is the lithium iron phosphate that would be scheduled in the vehicle showroom for 2026 or 2027, and it is the one that saves the most money.

With this battery, a 40% cost reduction is expected compared to current batteries, and an expected increased performance of 20%, with a range of at least 600 km. These batteries would have a fast charging time of less than 30 minutes to charge to 80%.

The next battery to arrive is the performance with a projected autonomy of more than 800 km. This specific battery would have a 20% cost reduction, compared to current batteries, and a fast charge of 20 minutes, being able to charge 80% of the vehicle.

These batteries could be inside vehicles in showrooms by 2026.

The other new battery based on electrolytes is the high performancewhich contains a high nickel cathode and a projected cruising range of at least 1000 km.

These batteries would reduce current costs by 10% and offer an 80% charge in 20 minutes.

But, without a doubt, the expected advance in batteries is with the so-called solid state batteries that Toyota is preparing.

Toyota has stated that it expects solid-state batteries to be available in showroom vehicles between 2027 and 2028. These batteries would target a range of 1,000 km and an 80% charge in just 10 minutes or less.

“The trade-off, so far, has been a shorter expected battery life. However, Toyota’s recent technological advancements have overcome this challenge and the company has shifted its focus toward mass production of solid-state batteries,” Toyota said.