The launch of the Pokémon x Van Gogh merchandise collaboration has unleashed a wave of resellers on the first day of sale, who created a commotion at the Van Gogh Museum, where the product line that will include a statue, a plush, a tote bag and more. Products that are launched to celebrate the 50 years of the Museum and that, as seen in several videos, caused dozens of people to flock to the Van Gogh Museum to obtain the letter.

And it is reported that buyers of any of these items will also receive a special Pikachu promotional letter, “Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat.” Cards that are highly coveted in the collecting community due to their scarcity and the fact that they were only available for very limited periods, which has caused them to be quickly purchased by those who are surely resellers, those who began to offer them at higher prices of those who acquired them.

You can read: The new Pokémon Happy Meal called “Express Combat” arrives in Chile, Spain and Latin America

All this even when those who cannot visit the exhibition, which will be open until January 7, will be able to obtain the promotional letter by purchasing items from the Van Gogh collection through the Pokémon Center website. Via which apparently it has also been exhausted, since in a statement posted on the official Pokémon account on Twitter/X, the company apologizes “to all the fans who are eagerly awaiting the launch of our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum today,” adding that due to “overwhelming demand,” all of their products from this collection have been sold out.

“We understand this is disappointing for many of those who were looking to our official email and social media channels for guidance on how and when to shop. We are actively working on ways to offer more “Pikachu with Gray Fedora” promotional cards for fans who purchase from the Pokémon Center in the future. Details will be published at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” they indicate.

Message that has generated several responses from angry fans, who say that “It’s crazy that a company with so much money and so many willing customers doesn’t produce enough products to even try to meet demand. If you want to promote the Van Gogh x Pokémon Center collaboration, make these products to order for a certain period of time. Limit items to 1 per person. Something. But TPCI is not a small company. “It shouldn’t be that bad.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord