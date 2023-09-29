loading…

The top general of the United States military, Mark Milley, was frightened by death threats from former President Donald Trump. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff United States of America (USA), has implemented extra security measures for himself and his family. He was frightened by former President Donald Trump’s long-standing statements that included death threats against him.

America’s top military general acknowledged concerns for his safety in a recent interview with CBS News.

Trump, who has long been at loggerheads with his former military adviser, said in a Truth Social post last Friday that General Milley had committed treason when he made secret calls to his Chinese counterpart about the then-president’s military intentions over the past few months. his position.

“This is an act so horrific that, in the past, the penalty would have been death,” Trump said.

When asked if he feared for his safety following former President Trump’s threatening rebuke, Milley responded; “I have adequate security precautions in place. I wish those comments had not been made, but they were, and we will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of me and my family.”

Milley, who will end his term as America’s top general on Friday (29/9/2023), argued that Trump’s criticism of him was disrespectful to all members of the US armed forces.

“While these comments were directed at me, they were also directed at the military institution,” he said.

“And there are 2.1 million people in uniform, and the American people can recognize that all of us—all of us, from the private sector to the public—are loyal to that Constitution and will never turn our backs, no matter what.”

While Milley is set to retire this week, he has been the subject of numerous media profiles and interviews in recent days, mostly to reiterate his dispute with Trump.