Like every Saturday, the Not on Saturday Circulation Todaya day with its own rules within the Hoy No Circula project, designed with the objective of reducing air pollution in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM).

What is this Today It Doesn’t Circulate? This anti-pollution plan is designed by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) and applies to all cars, regardless of the car’s license plate or license plate. Depending on the restrictions and the days, the driver will have to leave the car at home or will be able to drive with it.

The adjective Saturday refers to the particular restrictions on Saturday within Hoy No Circula, which applies in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley

What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To better understand what the Hoy No Circula program is, we must explain that it is a project to improve air quality in the defined spaces. It is about reducing polluting emissions into the atmosphere, limiting the number of cars in circulation.

The restrictions are rotating and depend on a calendar (which you can consult above) which specifies which cars and which do not have to rest and cannot circulate in the aforementioned places between the 05:00 and 22:00 hours.

Generally speaking, all cars are required to rest at least once a week. Some of them have to do it every Saturday and others only on alternate Saturdays, which are the ones we point out below.

So who has to rest on saturday. As the shifts are rotating, they do not always affect the same cars and, to this end, the number on the hologram and the last number on the license plate are taken into account. Of course, the cars with hologram two are obliged to rest every Saturday.

Those with hologram one will rest or not depending on the week. In this case, as we are talking about the fifth Saturday of the month of September, those whose registration ends in an odd number will have to rest. For further clarification, you can refer to the image above.

However, there are some exceptions that we cannot ignore. Regardless of the license plate number, the following cars are not affected by Today No Circula Saturday, so they are not required to rest. These vehicles are the following:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

