The service that started it all and paved the way for streaming: Netflix’s red envelope DVD delivery, ends today. No one may care anymore, but it’s a reminder of how everything can change.

In 1998, more than 200,000 DVDs arrived in red envelopes from Netflix, a figure that increased to 1 million a day in 2005 and ended in 5 billion shipments, in total, by 2019according to company data.

Netflix is ​​the queen of streaming, for now

Hoy, The king of streaming platform has more than 200 million subscribers and an endless list of original content. It is also one of the few companies that is saved in terms of profitability—although it has had a couple of scares in terms of growth—and it has played with fire by prohibiting shared accounts.

DVDs are a logical burden to let go, but also a reminder of how quickly things change or how unpredictable the audiovisual entertainment market can be. Netflix says goodbye like this: “To everyone who has ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: thank you.”