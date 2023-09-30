Nutrition expert Michael Mosley said, “Green bananas contain starch that does not break down easily in the intestines, but acts more like fiber. This type of starch does not cause a significant increase in blood sugar, and helps activate beneficial bacteria in the intestines.”

He added that the activity of this type of bacteria contributes significantly to reducing the risk of fatal colon cancer, and improves the health of the liver and intestines.

“One in three Britons has early signs of fatty liver condition, which is linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and liver damage,” Mosley noted.

Patients in a study conducted by Chinese researchers took starch powder made from corn twice daily for 4 months.

The results showed that there was 40 percent less fat in their livers, compared to those who did not eat the starchy powder at all.

“The good news is that you can easily increase your starch intake by eating oats, legumes and green bananas,” Mosley added.