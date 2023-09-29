To start with: no, this is not an argument that calls the transition to electric cars useless. Even if tires produce much more particulate matter than expected, it is still a good idea to also limit emissions from the drivetrain. One is separate from the other. According to Yale Environment 360, scientists are only now beginning to properly map out the exact extent of emissions from tires and brakes.

This week it became known that there are many advocates within the EU to weaken the Euro 7 standard. What will remain in place are new requirements that will be imposed in Europe on emissions from tires and brakes. And that’s a good thing, because Yale researchers indicate that 78 percent of all microplastics in the ocean come from synthetic rubber from tires.

According to another study by British Emissions Analytics, four car tires emit an average of 1 trillion ultrafine particulate matter per kilometer. These particles are so small that they pass straight through the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Ultimately, they end up in the brain again, which can cause a lot of health problems.

A lot of particulate matter ends up in the ocean

According to the study, tires worldwide collectively emit more than 5.4 million tons of particles per year, of which more than 180,000 tons end up in the ocean. The same research says that electric cars (due to their higher weight) emit 20 percent more of these particles due to higher tire wear. The moral of the story: it is good that there are rules for the emissions of other things in cars than just the combustion engine.

Another study shows that the exhausts of modern cars now release fewer PM2.5 and PM10 particles into the air than other parts. In other words: things like tires and brakes now produce more particulate matter than modern fuel engines. At least in California. This has to do with the fact that cars are becoming increasingly cleaner.

100 times more volatile organic compounds from tires

Emissions Analytics is also looking at a study on volatile organic compounds. These are substances that evaporate easily, such as solvents. These substances are released when the tire is in the sun. So you don’t even have to drive. “We have shown that the amount of volatile organic compounds released is 100 times greater than the amount coming out of a modern exhaust pipe,” says one researcher. Something that cycling will not immediately change…

(via The Drive)