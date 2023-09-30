Telephone booths, the return: they will be safeguards for digital services, in the name of safety and inclusiveness

The telephone booths, which Agcom has authorized to remove they will not be scrapped but transformed into “intelligent stations” thanks to Tim, to the delight of those nostalgic for queues once on the street. The new smart version of the cabins will offer a new point of reference in the city for infotainment, smartphone charging, digital payments and ticketing services, as well as free calls to national landlines and mobile numbers.

With a renewed design, the digital booths represent an advanced and inclusive device, with sensor applications that will also allow people with motor disabilities, linguistic or visual barriers, to access information and digital services in a personalized, simple and fast way. In the broader project on the gender gap, they were also thought of as a safety device through a special ‘Women+’ button which connects in real time to a support service with an operator to report, manage and assist the person who requests it.

L’The start of the project will start from Milan, where approximately 450 stations will be progressively installed and then extended to 13 main cities for 2,500 booths. The ‘intelligent’ stations created in collaboration with Urban Vision were previewed by Pietro Labriola, CEO of the Tim Group on the final day of the Italian Tech Week.

Also relevant is the support for culture, tourism and iinstitutional information that the Municipality will want to provide to its citizens in real time, for example the artistic offer of the city, cinemas, theatres, museums, concerts and events, buy tickets, choose a restaurant, book a taxi, check the weather forecast and transport timetables, obtain information on traffic conditions.

“The new cabin – we read in a note – is integrated into the Smart City model promoted by Tim which, thanks to the new technologies based on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT – aims to create more livable urban spaces, sustainable and safe, capable of also enhancing the cultural and artistic heritage. The design of the cabins respects the most advanced sustainability standards (Life cycle thinking) which completely eliminate them the carbon footprint (carbon footprint) through internationally certified compensation systems in the local area. The project intends to enhance a part of the historical heritage of traditional public telephony which is being decommissioned throughout the country”.

