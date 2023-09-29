Given the difficulties of He-Man’s live action, the one who could have his movie is Thundarr the Barbarian. Do you remember him?

Thundarr the Barbarian, an animated series that captivated viewers in the early 1980s, transports viewers to an exciting post-apocalyptic future in the year 3994 AD. This world torn by destruction and ruled by evil wizards features a broken Earth with ruins reminiscent of iconic American cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and many others. The series, created by Steve Gerber, was notable for its unique narrative and exciting combination of science fiction, magic and adventure elements. So a live-action adaptation would be something tremendously interesting.

The post-apocalyptic world.

The premise of Thundarr the Barbarian is based on a catastrophic event that occurred in 1994 when a rogue planet fell between the Earth and the Moon, altering their orbits and unleashing climatic and geographic chaos. By the time the series takes place, some 2,000 years after the catastrophe, the Earth and Moon have regained some of their balance, although they remain an unexplored and dangerous world known as New Earth.

The story follows the exploits of Thundarr, a powerful barbarian with blonde hair and supernatural strength. Thundarr, a freedom fighter, faces the evil wizards and mutant creatures that rule this hostile world. In his quest for justice, he has two notable companions: Princess Ariel, a sorceress with vast knowledge of ancient human civilization, and Ookla, a feline-looking mutant of the Mok race.

Thundarr the Barbarian

The confrontation against magic and science.

One of the highlights of the series is the constant struggle between magic and science. The villains, mostly malevolent wizards, combine magical abilities with advanced technology from the pre-catastrophe era. Thundarr and his team use his bravery and skills to confront these powerful enemies and protect the innocents who suffer under his oppression. In addition to the wizards, they face other threats such as The Brotherhood of the Night, Werewolves and the fearsome Stalker from The Stars.

This world is populated by various intelligent, mutant races, such as the Groundlings, who resemble rats, and the Carocs, who look similar to crocodiles. Additionally, there are mutants with appearances ranging from pigs to hawks to giant snakes with the heads of grizzly bears. These creatures add an element of surprise and wonder to the post-apocalyptic world of the series.

To confront his enemies, Thundarr receives the Sun Sword from Princess Ariel. This magical weapon projects a powerful beam of energy in the shape of a sword and can deflect magical and energy attacks. The sword is an invaluable tool in the fight against oppression.

The production had a great collaborator.

The ’80s series featured the work of famous comic book writer and artist Jack Kirby on production design. The main characters were designed by Alex Toth, a respected comic book creator. The combination of these talented artists resulted in a visually stunning and unique world.

In summary, Thundarr the Barbarian is an animated series that continues to be remembered for its exciting mix of science fiction, magic and adventure elements in a post-apocalyptic world. As Thundarr and his team fight for justice and freedom in New Earth, they captivated viewers with their bravery and determination. This timeless series remains a gem in animation history and deserves a special place in the hearts of science fiction and fantasy lovers. So let’s hope they make the film in live action, although for now, the conversations seem to be moving slowly.