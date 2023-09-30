loading…

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia could trigger a new war in Europe. Photo/Reuters

PRISTINA – The United States (US) is monitoring Serbia’s military deployment along the Kosovo border which is disrupting the stability of the region. White House and called for the withdrawal of Serbian troops due to fears of a new war in Europe.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Kosovo peacekeepers would increase the presence of NATO troops in northern Kosovo as a result of the tensions.

The Serbian military alert came after Kosovo police confronted around 30 heavily armed Serbs who stormed the village of Banjska in Kosovo Sunday (24/9/2023) and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Three attackers and one police officer were killed.

The firefight has raised new international concerns about stability in Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population and declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and NATO intervention in 1999.

Kirby said the attack was not a random attack and the number of types of weapons found posed a threat not only to Kosovo personnel but also international personnel, including NATO troops.

“Everyone involved in this attack must be brought to justice,” he said. He called on Serbian authorities to help investigate what happened.

Kirby called the “large Serbian military deployment along the Kosovo border” an unstable development and called on Serbia to withdraw its troops and contribute to lowering tensions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier on Friday spoke with the Serbian president by telephone to convey US concerns. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Kosovo’s prime minister to discuss the incident and stressed the importance of dialogue.

(ahm)