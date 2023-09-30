loading…

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russia. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Amid the failure of Kiev’s counteroffensive, which has shown no progress since it began in early June, more and more Ukrainian soldiers are choosing to surrender while raising white flags.

Clayton Morris, an American journalist, expressed his astonishment over a series of videos showing the significant surrender of Ukrainian armed forces (UAF) soldiers. This surrender is visible even through the use of newly established Russian radio frequencies.

“This is incredible. This is news that the Western media doesn’t want you to see,” Morris said on his YouTube channel, referring to the “tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who laid down their arms and surrendered to Russian forces.”

According to reliable sources, there has recently been a significant increase in the number of Ukrainian soldiers using special radio frequencies to communicate their willingness to disarm. This revelation came after the individual’s statements were reported by Russian media. The frequency was set by Russian troops in mid-summer.

“Now more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have chosen life and used 149,200 ‘Volga’ frequencies to surrender. “The captives are fed well and given all necessary medical care,” said the source, reported by Sputnik.

According to the insider, the process of laying down weapons by UAF soldiers has recently accelerated as Ukrainian troops have begun to surrender in groups rather than individually, especially around the village of Rabotino, one of the main conflict points in Ukraine.

After the start of Kiev’s counteroffensive in early June, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky of the Zaporozhye region confirmed that a large number of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to surrender in large numbers.

“Unlike in the spring when one or two Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, now all UAF units are laying down their arms; surrender, no (unit) company; we even witnessed a platoon handover,” Balitsky said.

He added that Ukrainian prisoners of war had decent living conditions and no one beat or tortured them.