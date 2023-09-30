After teaching the Rookie how to make a recipe from Isabel Preysler’s house, the guest wanted to introduce three of her great friends to Joaquín Sánchez.

The Marchioness of Griñón is a person known since her childhood as she was the daughter of Isabel Preysler and Carlos Falcó. During an aperitif with her friends Genoveva Casanova, Teresa Baca and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Tamara Falcó revealed her opinion on people’s comments on social networks.

“I recognize that it affects me, on my Instagram I have a fantastic community, but I delete those who don’t like their comments directly,” said Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.

Regarding the press, Tamara Falcó assures that she does not read it, a phrase to which Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada wanted to praise her friend, “Tamara is a great communicator and what I like most is her naturalness,” the designer said. .

An opinion with which the rest of the diners have agreed. “All the media love her,” her friends added.

Genoveva Casanova has spoken about the hardness of a season and felt the intensity of the press, “it was brutal and you had no way to protect yourself,” said Tamara Falcó’s friend. An event that made Genoveva Casanova distance herself from the world of the press.

Teresa Baca has confessed that she is affected by what they say on social networks, “it can cause harm,” the guest stated.