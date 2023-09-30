The exploits in the new Nintendo game seem to have no end, the possibilities it offers are unique.

The ground is lava for this Tears of the Kingdom player.

The new Nintendo game is being a complete success and continues to surprise fans of the franchise. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that offers great playability and amazing freedom when playing and creating things. Therefore, gaming options are also growing exponentiallyHowever, this time we bring you something that has probably not been seen until now, something truly impressive.

As you have been able to read in the headline of the news, one of the Tears of the Kingdom players has managed to complete the story mode without ever setting foot on the surface of HyruleTherefore, he has not obtained the parasail either, although he has the Master Sword. The way in which he has achieved this milestone is completely amazing so below we will tell you how he has done it, pay attention because it is something that we will hardly be able to see again.

This is how they have managed to overcome Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without touching the ground

The architect of this incredible milestone was Reddit user Black_Hand_Gotthard. The user has shared some images where you can see the final scene where Zelda helps Link get up. Additionally, she also shows her character’s map and inventory. This challenge is really complicated and if by some chance you thought that no one could do it, here is proof that that is not the case.the skills of the players never cease to surprise us.

The post has had wonderful success and reception, in fact, the comments were full of questions. How did you do it? How have you survived fall damage? All this has been explained by its author. If you want to know what it was like, we recommend that you take a look at all the details, but right here below you have the summary of what he said to another userthe easiest way to understand how this feat was achieved.

I traveled among the islands of the sky. I finished all the shrines and got the Master Sword. I flew from the sky to the depths and finished off Ganondorf. To mitigate fall damage I used fairies.

The post already has more than 3,500 positive votes and, as expected, with the recognition of many lovers of the Zelda saga. This player has taken that phrase “the ground is lava” to another level. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom never ceases to surprise and I’m sure that in the future you can continue to see things as incredible as this. Stay tuned if you are lovers of curiosities, because this has only just begun.

You already know that in addition to these feats we can also see creations within the game, both torture methods for the Kologs and countless vehicles or allies to help you in combat.

