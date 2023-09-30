If you’re tired of having to cook in multiple batches in your air fryer, there’s now a truly giant basket model that costs almost half the price.

Oil-free fryers are in fashion in all homes, and at the price of olive oil, everything seems to indicate that it is a trend that will continue to grow, since the savings they promise in the medium term are added to the benefits for the health of consuming less fat. There is no shortage of options for sale at prices sometimes lower than 50 euros.

That said, competition in the air fryer sector is fierce and that is good for users because the deals multiply. Without going any further, there is a model that right now can only be described as such, as a bargain: it is the Aigostar Zane with no less than 7L capacity and that Amazon has reduced by 38%.

It now costs only 80 euros instead of the 130 euros it usually costs, and if we emphasize its size it is because it is important, since not only It allows you to cook more food at once but also makes the air circulate better inside your basket.so the food is crispy uniform.

This high-capacity, high-power air fryer is perfect for cooking fairly large portions.

To put the figure in context, the Cosori model that is closest in size and functionality costs almost 200 euros, and this is undoubtedly the brand that has been sweeping sales on Amazon for some years, so it is a good reference. to compare.

Additionally, Amazon offers free shipping for all users. If you have a Prime account, much better because it will arrive in 2-3 days from when you place the order, and if not you can simply take advantage of the 30-day free trial. Now is a better time than ever because we are on the verge of Prime Day in October.

With many predefined programs and screen

Beyond the size, which is the main feature, the Aigostar Zane boasts other functions that are not bad at all, such as the touch panel, where you can regulate the temperature or time.

However, it is much more convenient to select one of the predefined programs, such as making bread or potatoes, and then you will not have to make sure that the food does not burn or remain raw. You put it in the basket, you start it and you don’t worry.

An element that differentiates it from the competition is also the window, through which you can see the cooking progress in real time. You don’t have to open the basket like most fryers, so there’s no heat loss or wasted energy.

