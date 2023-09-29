The iPad has competition in Android, a Xiaomi tablet that differs from the others with much more power, a better screen and a low price.

At this point there is no doubt that iPads are the tablets that firmly dominate the sector, although there is no shortage of alternatives. That said, within Android tablets the vast majority aim for a low price and basic features, but not all. Besides, Now that the price of the iPad has skyrocketed, options are opening up for all the others.

The best placed as an Android alternative to the iPad just happens to be on sale: it is the Xiaomi Pad 6, which we have been able to test and which truly boasts top features, and that at the moment its price barely exceeds 300 euros, although It is a temporary offer from AliExpress Plaza.

This version of AliExpress far surpasses Amazon in price, which sells it for 399 euros. Besides, Plaza ships directly from Spainso within five days you will have your brand new tablet at home, ready to give it your all.

The new Xiaomi tablet becomes an option to consider if you are looking for a tablet with good value for money and that does not fall short of power.

Not only that, but with Plaza, AliExpress also offers local returns and guarantees in Spain, something that does not happen when shipping is made from China, a way to compete in the national ecommerce sector.

For a little more than those 300 euros it was until recently unthinkable to have a tablet that offers so much in screen quality or power.

To play, to watch series or whatever you want, and with a lot of travel

To begin with, the first thing that catches your attention as soon as you turn on the Xiaomi Pad 6 is its screen, which has 144 Hz refresh rateand that is quite noticeable if you are used to low-end screens, both when watching series and playing games and when simply browsing all its menus.

It works for practically everything, and with a Snapdragon 870 it surpasses practically all the competition, perhaps with the permission of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which has a somewhat higher price.

Most tablets rely on Mediatek or Snapdragon 600 processors, so in this case performance is a very obvious differentiating factor, especially for those who want a tablet that has many years of good performance ahead of it.

Although it has been on sale in Spain for more than a year, it is still a top quality-price option, undoubtedly one of the best tablets for watching series or movies, but as we have mentioned also for many other things.

