Sonsoles Ónega has been in charge of closing the guest week at El Hormiguero. Pablo Motos has received his professional colleague on his program to talk about the new season of And Now Sonsoles and to review the journalist’s extensive career.

One of the first topics that the two presenters have discussed has been that of the audience. Both are conditioned by a figure that fluctuates depending on the tastes of the public, the competition or the time of year. Sonsoles Ónega has recognized that every morning she needs to know the exact audience data she has had and, inevitably, that affects her day-to-day life.

Pablo Motos had been tipped off that Sonsoles has a curious hobby that part of his team knows about: doing handstands! The journalist has confessed that he does it to reverse negative karma, so if they tell him something that he likes… he uses this trick!

The interview couldn’t end without them touching on the topic of her bangs. Sonsoles’ hairstyle is her hallmark and Pablo Motos wanted to know if people recognize her if she walks down the street without it. To show her that with her uncovered face she is a totally different person, Sonsoles has brushed aside her bangs and shown us her most hidden side.

The journalist has been honest, had fun and has once again given us great moments on the set of Hormiguero. Play the video and relive her complete interview with Pablo Motos!