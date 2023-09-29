Rodin Cars builds single-seater track cars like the FZed you see above. The New Zealand company is in F2, F3, F4, F1 Academy, GB3 and something called Eskootr with Carlin Motorsport. Rodin Carlin would have liked to take the big step to F1 in 2026, but unfortunately that dream will not happen. This means that only Andretti-Cadillac still has a chance of a spot.

Rodin founder David Dicker seems to be irritated by the FIA’s ‘nice idea, we won’t do anything with it’. According to Dicker, there are a number of things that the brand has arranged better than Andretti. There are the deep pockets of the owner, an advanced factory and discussions with Ferrari about a ‘collaboration’. In addition, Rodin Carlin can train drivers from the junior classes.

Rodin Cars would provide a female F1 driver

Had Rodin been given a place in F1, there would have been a woman on the F1 grid for the first time since 1976. Rodin Carlin had ‘guaranteed’ to give a female driver an F1 seat. That driver would probably have been Jamie Chadwick. “Jamie performed exceptionally well and if she was available we wouldn’t have hesitated to put her in the seat,” says Dicker.

Chadwick already tested for Rodin in an F3 car and in the brand’s FZed. In the back of that Formula car is a V8 engine that climbs to 10,000 rpm. With 684 hp and 530 Nm, it reaches 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 300 km/h. Faster than an F2 car. In addition to Chadwick, Red Bull talent Liam Lawson and F4 driver Lious Sharp also tested for Rodin Carlin. Unfortunately, it seems to remain limited to tests.