A student named Aissya Embun Setyasih received the title of disciplined graduate at the 52nd graduation ceremony of the Semarang State Polytechnic (Polines) which was held at the Convention Hall of the Grand Mosque in Central Java, Saturday (23/09/2023).

In a video uploaded by the Instagram account @undercover.id, you can see the moment when the Chair of the 52nd Polines Graduation Committee announced the names of students who received the title as disciplined graduates.

“Those who are declared as disciplined graduates are those who have the fewest absences, with zero hours alp data, zero hours leave, zero hours sick,” he said.

Then, the name Aissya Embun Setyasih from the Electrical Engineering department was also named as a disciplined graduate.

Apart from never missing class once, this student also has an almost perfect GPA, namely 3.98.

All the students and visitors present in the room immediately applauded the hijab-wearing student.

In the comments column, quite a few netizens were amazed by the female student. Many of them couldn’t imagine that Aissya had never missed classes at all during the 3 years of college.

“Regardless of the permission, maybe it can still be accepted, I’ve never been sick, what’s the story?” asked netizens in surprise.

“A full life at college? Or what kind of organization?” said another who was no less surprised.

“I got goosebumps when I heard his GPA, technique again. Cool,” praised the netizen.