Music is a great ally for relaxation and combating anxiety and stress problems. A band has created the most relaxing song in the world, so relaxing that it is not recommended to listen to it if you do activities that require attention.

Fighting anxiety is one of the most difficult battles in the world today. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Anxiety disorder affects 6.7% of the population with a health card in Spain and is a problem that is frequently relatively stable between 35 and 84 years of age.. This alarming figure highlights the need for alternative and effective solutions.

Thus, anxiety is the most common mental health problem in the country (8.8% in women, 4.5% in men) and if signs or symptoms are included, the figure reaches 10.4%. Furthermore: 34.3% of women and 17.8% of men aged 40 and over removed at least one container of an antidepressant, anxiolytic, hypnotic or sedative during 2020.

In this context, emerges the British band Marconi Unionwhich in collaboration with sound therapists, has created Weightless, an eight-minute piece of music that, according to researchers, is the sound antidote to anxiety.

It’s not an unsubstantiated claim: a study at the Sussex Innovation Center in Brighton found that The most relaxing song in the world reduced participants’ anxiety by up to 65%. Why is it so effective? What makes it possible to combat such a common evil?

The answer lies in its construction. Weightless combines harmonies, rhythms and bass lines specifically designed to slow your heart rate, lower blood pressure and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and never repeats patterns.

Marconi Union worked closely with the British Academy of Sound Therapy. Lyz Cooper, founder of the academy, highlighted that The song uses numerous musical principles proven to induce relaxation.

It’s so relaxing that it shouldn’t be listened to while driving.

The topic has become so popular that there have been official warnings about avoiding listening to it while driving. And its relaxing power is such that it could induce sleep, which would be dangerous while driving.

This discovery is an additional tool in the anti-anxiety arsenal. Let us remember that mental health is a fundamental pillar of our well-being. In a world in constant motion, sometimes a melody is all we need to find inner peace.