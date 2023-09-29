Smart TV has become a fundamental element in the home, you use it to enjoy free DTT, watch your favorite movies and television series, play video games and much more. It is a device that, in many cases, is on for long periods of time.

It is for this reason that It is completely normal that over the years it begins to fail in its operation.. It should be noted that the most common errors in televisions are usually that they respond slowly when navigating the interface or when switching between applications.

Likewise, the image freezes and does not respond, or you experience difficulties connecting to the Internet, as well as maintaining a stable connection. There is no audio or it is intermittent and the image appears pixelated or splotchy.

If you have identified some of these failures on your Smart TV, there is a very effective and simple method that you can carry out to solve the problem and improve performance. And the best thing is that you don’t need to install any additional tools.

So you can improve the performance of your Smart TV instantly

Often when you are faced with any of these problems, the first natural reaction is to try to restart the TV, but this is usually not enough. The solution is simpler than you think, You simply have to unplug the plug for approximately 10 or 20 seconds.

Applying the above is an effective way to ensure that all background processes are stopped completely. In the end, this can resolve slowness, image freezing issues, as well as other operating system related errors.

How often you should unplug your TV depends on how much time you spend using it. If you notice that the interface is getting slow or experiencing other glitches, doing this once a week might be a good practice.. However, if you use your Smart TV less frequently, you could do so every two or three months.

While this trick works with most TVs, regardless of brand or model. It is important to note that OLED models have a pixel update process that occurs in standby mode, so this should not be interrupted by unplugging the television from the socket.

So, Unplugging the Smart TV for about 10 seconds per week is a simple and effective method to solve performance problems, and which you can do easily, since it does not require any technical knowledge.