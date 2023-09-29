Poco is one of the brands that has had the greatest acceptance among the public worldwide. The secret of its strategy consists of offering its users terminals that have an excellent relationship between quality and price. And, in addition, they are up to date both in the technology they incorporate and in the design they offer, typical of much higher ranges.

One of the terminals that has topped the best-seller lists is the Poco M4 5G. It is a device that offers us, among many other features that we will detail below, a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. In addition to features such as reverse charging or autonomy that offers us excellent performance. And what’s more, today Miravia offers it to us for €95.

A screen so as not to lose detail

We will start with the screen, being one of the main hallmarks of this terminal. Poco has chosen to introduce an LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution in 20:9 format. While it is true that it is not one of the most advanced panels on the market, the reality is that it is more than enough to perform our daily tasks with great quality.

However, if there is one element that attracts attention, it is especially its 90 Hz dynamic refresh rate which, in combination with the 240 Hz touch refresh rate, provides an excellent user experience when interacting with the terminal. in any type of scenario.

In terms of design, although it is true that this Poco M4 does not have materials like those included in other types of devices from other ranges, the reality is its design does not leave anyone indifferent either. One of the aspects that stands out the most is that the material with which it is made prevents fingerprints from being left behind. So we can use it without any limitations in this regard.

Autonomy and cameras

Poco has equipped this terminal with a 5,000 mAh battery, which essentially translates into autonomy capable of withstanding our daily lives without compromising its duration. Despite this, we also have 30W fast charging, so, if needed, we can provide extra battery at any time by just plugging it into the power for a few minutes. And, unlike what happens with other terminals, in this case the necessary charger is included in the box. So we will not have to face any extra expenses.

In this case, we find two cameras, although their rear design can lead to confusion. The reality is that we have an angle and a wide angle. Its main camera has a 50 megapixel Samsung sensor, while its wide angle has an 8 megapixel Sony sensor. In addition, as usual, we can also enjoy a 16 megapixel front camera to make video calls or any other use that we want to offer.

Now, Miravia has this Poco M4 5G with a 47% discount, reaching €105. Additionally, if we register for the first time, we can access an extra 10% discount. So we can buy one of the most complete mobile phones on the market for €95. A unique opportunity for a mobile phone that, as we have seen, offers us a more than excellent relationship between quality and price.