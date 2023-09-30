Say goodbye to the adorable Squirtle and say hello to his spectacular new appearance.

Squirtle is one of the Pokémon most loved by fans.

Pokémon is really known by practically everyone. It doesn’t matter who you ask, they surely know what you’re talking about if you mention Pikachu or Charizard. The popularity of the franchise grew to unsuspected limits thanks to its series, movies and video games. Thanks to the millions of people who follow her, creations can be seen as a form of tribute for everyone to enjoy.

On this occasion we bring you a painting done in the purest Japanese style of one of the initial Pokémon. As you have seen, it is Squirtle, the water type that appears in the first generation. This time we can see it with a slightly changed design that gives it a little more presence and intimidation. If you want to know what we are talking about, we will leave you the image a little further down so that you don’t miss any details.

This is what this incredible Squirtle looks like

The person in charge of offering this work of art to the community has been the Reddit user ZanorinSeregris. This user has shared a really nice image of a drawing that carries the Squirtle design as if it were from Japanese mythology. The drawing of course is also done in a special way, if you want to see the final result just below these lines you have the publication. Don’t miss it if you like this type of art.

As you have seen, the aesthetics of this Pokémon have completely changed and have gone from being totally adorable to causing a little more respect and fear. Enemies would be much more nervous if that version of Squirtle were real. This user’s talent is more than remarkable and fans are really delighted to be able to see things like this. It is increasingly common to see creations outside the game itself, something that requires much more work.

For example, a few days ago we showed you how a Pokémon fan had created a Master Ball, making the result perfect. It almost seems like you can capture anything with it, and it sure doesn’t stop there. It looks like Lovers of this franchise will continue to show their talent to the world so that everyone can enjoy things as wonderful as what you have been able to see today.

