Dementium: The Ward – October 12, 2023 – $19.99

The award-winning survival horror experience returns from the dead from the Nintendo DS. Created from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, Dementium: The Ward combines fluid first-person shooter gameplay with an insane mystery and horror story.

Subpar Pool – October 12, 2023

In Subpar Pool, immerse yourself in each procedurally generated level, which consists of a series of tables filled with balls that you must pocket in a set number of shots. Devise the best plan to get your balls in and watch your plan inevitably burn down as you tailor your next move to skillfully bring home the victory.

On the other hand, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been delayed until December 5, 2023 in America. Additionally, Mail Time will launch on October 19, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Finally, Dwerve will launch on October 12 for $19.99.

