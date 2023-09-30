This player has shown his love for cakes in the Minecraft game.

Food in Minecraft survival mode is essential.

Join the conversation

Minecraft is full of unique moments, especially because The game is filled with millions of people who spend their hours on this title. In part, all this is thanks to the possibilities and options that the game offers you from minute one, especially when it comes to making truly impressive constructions. As many of you know, the game has a creative mode and a survival mode, both with different characteristics.

In creative mode you can build and roam the world of Minecraft without any problem. You can obtain the materials instantly without having to collect them and yet, survival mode is quite the opposite. There you will have to get the construction materials manually, you will have to be careful with the enemies and above all, you will also have to control your hungersince if you don’t eat you could die.

This is how this Minecraft player prepares his pantry

As we just told you, food is very necessary in this game, at least if you don’t want to die of starvation. A player has taken care of this matter, more specifically it has been the Reddit user slimetakes. But we are not talking about that food that you do not really like to eat, we are talking about cakes, tarts or whatever you want to call it. Everyone likes that and This player has collected more than thirty in a single room.

I bet you can’t guess my favorite food source (all in survival)

byu/slimetakes in Minecraft

As you have seen, they no longer pick up objects in that room; this user has everything they need to eat correctly for a while. If, on the other hand, you are not a big fan of sweet foods, remember that In Minecraft there are many other ways to satisfy your stomach, from fruits to steaks. All of this will prevent you from starving, although of course, some will grant better statistics than others, choose wisely.

Minecraft is a title that is now available and that has given players and followers of the game great moments of fun and tension. Besides, thanks to mods it even allows you to recreate practically anything, such as different games that have been published on television or in cinemas. We have seen projects from large streamers that included scenarios and tests such as ‘The Squid Game’ or ‘Saw’. The possibilities of this title are endless.

Join the conversation