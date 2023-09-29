After having carried out an exhaustive analysis of Google searches for an entire year in 219 different countries, it seems that the world population has a quite paradisiacal and somewhat predictable place in the top 1.

A new and striking map published in Daily Mail thanks to Google search data, reveals the most dreamed trips by inhabitants of different countries. Researchers at Kuoni, a travel company, analyzed 12 months of search data in 219 countries, identifying these places, dreamed of by millions of inhabitants.

At the top of this global list is the Maldives, a location coveted by people from 122 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. Kuoni describes this destination as a paradise with white sand beaches, crystal clear tropical waters and unforgettable sunsets.

In second place is Bora Bora, an island in the South Pacific that attracts visitors from 19 countries, including Hungary and Aruba. In this case, its white sand beaches and relaxed island lifestyle stand out as the main attractions.

The third position seems crazy and totally opposite to the two mentioned sites, but it is occupied by a visit to the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa, since it is the most desired experience in 16 countries. Of course, Leonardo da Vinci’s painting is one of the most iconic works of art in the world and seems to attract countless visitors each year.

Maldives is positioned as the destination dreamed of by Spaniards

Fourth position goes to the picturesque Italian region of Cinque Terre, a popular destination in 11 countries. Closely followed in fifth place is the experience of seeing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest skyscraper in the world at 830 meters high, which is number one in nine countries. The UK has two destinations in the top 10: Stonehenge comes in seventh, followed by Big Ben in eighth place.

The United States has four experiences in the top 10: climbing the Statue of Liberty is in sixth place, while seeing Times Square is in seventh place. The White House is the eighth destination and splashing around Niagara Falls is in ninth position.

In addition to this global analysis, maps of certain areas have been created to visualize the desires of each region of the world in more detail.

Within the United States, although the Maldives is the most sought-after dream destination overall, an analysis by state shows that in South Dakota, the Mount Rushmore National Monument, a giant sculpture of American presidents carved into a mountain, is the experience number one in 30 states, including Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

South America shows varied preferences: Visiting the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is the main desire in Paraguay, while seeing the northern lights tops the list in Venezuela. The Maldives remains the most desired destination in several countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.