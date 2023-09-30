This is what Tatsumaki would look like in real life, according to the AI.

This is what Tatsumaki from One Punch Man would look like in real life, according to Artificial Intelligence.

Join the conversation

The vast universe of One Punch Man is full of fascinating characters with surprising abilities that have captivated fans, since the premise of this work has served to One has given life to all types of individuals, who have very striking characteristics and personalities that have made them stand out.

One of the most popular characters in One Punch Man is Tatsumaki, the prominent esper, who is one of the most powerful heroines of the series, which possesses one passionate personality which has become her distinctive feature, and which has been liked by fans who have not stopped expressing their charm for her.

In addition, The increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence in recent years has been very impressivesince these technologies have been crucial for many fans to take their admiration for their favorite characters from popular culture to another level, since they resort to AI to generate all types of illustrations or content referring to these individuals, as has been done. been the most recent case in which An Artificial Intelligence has revealed what Tatsumaki from One Punch Man would be like in real life.

This is what Tatsumaki would look like in real life, according to this AI

The last few years have been very important for the Artificial Intelligence segmentsince this type of technology has improved exponentially, to the point that they have become the daily bread in different sectors, as they are usually used to obtain different perspectives of images, projects, text, among other things, this being a detail which die-hard fans of the manga/anime industry have taken advantage of.

In fact, fans of the manga/anime industry have gotten so much benefit from AI that many often resort to it to pay tribute or have different perspectives of their favorite characters.because in many cases, some use this technology to show them what their favorite characters would look like, as has been the most recent case in which an AI has been used to show what Tatsumaki would look like in real life.

Through X, the account called @MySmartArts1specialized in create art using Artificial Intelligence has shared what Tatsumaki would look like in real lifehaving an extremely surprising result that demonstrates the great progress that this type of technology has had in recent years.

In this image you can see what Tatsumaki would look like in real life, according to AI. This illustration has provided a very realistic and exceptional result of the character in question, as it transmits the same sensations and fidelity that some professional cosplayers provide, since it has replicated with great precision every detail of the prominent Esper.

He The look that the AI ​​has given to Tatsumaki is very amazingsince it has served to lay the foundations and give way for many One Punch Man fans to have an idea of ​​what this heroine would look like in a hypothetical live action of this work, since the result has been great.

There is no doubt that The advance of AI has left many perplexedsince these technologies continue to improve more and more, to the point of adding a great realism to each illustration or image created through these media.

No wonder fans imagine What Tatsumaki from One Punch Man would look like in real lifesince this heroine is one of the most popular of this franchiseso much so that in the last arc of the series he had a great participation that exponentially increased his popularity, as this gave a small taste of his immeasurable power.

Join the conversation