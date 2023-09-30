The collaboration between the battle royale and the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge has meant the arrival of new content to the video game.

We will be able to dress our character with Tengen Uzui’s clothing thanks to this collaboration

Demon Slayer has become everything in recent years an anime icon, Its third season has once again reaffirmed the great popularity of the franchise and has even continued to make its way into the world of video games with titles as original as the new Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!, a party game starring Tanjiro and his best friends.

His commitment to the world of video games has not ended with said title and the popular video game Free Fire has launched a collaboration with Demon Slayer that has resulted in a lot of themed content for this mobile battle royale.

The Pillar of Sound has marked style with its arrival to Free Fire

This collaboration began on September 26 and will last until October 15. With it, a personalized interface has been added for the occasion with motifs reminiscent of the oriental aesthetics that characterize Gotouge’s manga, but the most striking of all has been the arrival of the appearance of Tengen Uzui allowing Customize our avatar with the hairstyle and uniform that this Pilar wears.

According to the official social networks of Free Fire, the appearance of Tengen Uzui can be obtained temporarily and free of charge redeeming rewards that we will obtain for completing a series of event missions present in the game. This collaboration also included aesthetic accessories such as an avatar of Tanjirothe blacksmith’s mask Haganezuka or the cat Chachamaru by Tamayo and Yushiro.

Those who already know this video game developed by 111dot Studio will know that the collaboration with Demon Slayer It has not been the only one they have made with a popular anime and given the great expectation it caused on social networks since its first announcement, it would not be crazy to think that Tanjiro and his team will revisit the world of Free Fire in the future.

Demon Slayer confirmed that its fourth season dedicated to adapting was already in production the brief Pillar Training arc. On the other hand, there are rumors that the arrival of up to 3 new movies focused on adapting the arc of the Infinite Dimensional Fortress, the most extensive of the entire work and a true roller coaster of emotions.

