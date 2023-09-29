You may have heard rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S24, but what you probably haven’t seen until now are 5K renders that show the Korean brand’s new terminal with the highest quality you can imagine. The leak, which is capturing the attention of all experts, has even been published with a 360-degree moving video. We show you what the mobile phone that Samsung has will be like the plan to succeed in 2024.

The leaks of new mobile phones are beginning to be increasingly surreal. Because the Samsung Galaxy S24 has been talked about for days and very specific details have circulated, but until now we had not had anything so clear in front of us. Those responsible for making the leak are the members of Smartprix, who have collaborated with OnLeaks to share these visual materials and thus reach everyone quickly. Mission accomplished!

It will arrive at the beginning of 2024

But be careful, because the images that you can see in this news are not the only thing that has been leaked: we also know the supposed date on which it will go on sale. According to what they say in Smartprix, the launch will take place on January 18 of next year, 2024. Its early launch compared to usual, it seems that it is a move by Samsung to counter the release of the iPhone 15 and thus hurt Apple where it hurts most. Samsung’s strategy, which has possibly been thought about long and hard, is very likely to work out well and that they can continue to take away market share from the apple terminal.

As far as we know, it will be launched in the three usual versions: the standard one, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In all three cases, use will be made of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC processor, but there will be differences in both camera equipment and battery. The normal model of the Galaxy S24 will have a 50 MP triple camera and a 4000 mAh + 25 W battery, while the Plus model will be presented with the same camera, but with a 4900 mAh and 45 W battery. Finally, the Ultra version It will provide a 200 megapixel quad camera and its battery will be 5000 mAh and 45 W.

Take a look at the mobile

It does not bite, you can look at it with peace of mind. We don’t know how it felt to Samsung that the device was leaked in such a complete way with such convincing images, but it sure didn’t sit well with them. In any case, surely the one who doesn’t like it at all is Apple for the way in which it is going to steal the spotlight from an iPhone 15 that hasn’t exactly had the best launch expected.

As you can see in the renders, the front panel remains classic compared to the latest Galaxy, but modifications can be seen on the sides. Thus, what is most seen is that the format of rounded edges is abandoned to adopt a completely flat design which is more in line with current trends. In addition, the presence of an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antenna on one of the sides is surprising, something that the South Korean company had not implemented until now. Regarding the measurements, those of the new Galaxy S24 will be 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, so they will be a little different from those of the Galaxy S23, which has a size of 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm However, it should not be a significant change beyond seeing that the height of the device will have grown a little.

There is still a lot of data to know about the devices and, in fact, Smartprix mentions that they are still diving into the leaked information they have and that they will provide news soon. What has been confirmed is that it has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, the usual Gorilla Glass protector and support for HDR10+. But, as we indicated, we should not be surprised if new details are published in the next few hours. For now… let’s enjoy the images and the first look at this Samsung Galaxy S24!