Kagurabachi, the work of Takeru Hokazono, is here to stay.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular and viewed series todaygiven that Kohei Horikoshi has told an extremely fascinating story, full of amazing characters and unique qualities that have amazed fans in moments. In addition to this, this work combines various fantastic elements that have made the plot more nutritious and captivating, positioning it among the most acclaimed manga/anime of the moment.

However, the great story that Kohei Horikoshi has told, which is in its final arc showing shocking moments, has been surpassed by a new series that is rising like foambecause with only two chapters it has been located among the most viewed and popular works of Weekly Shonen Jumpthis being a very unexpected detail that denotes how interesting this new project is.

And if, we are talking about Kagurabachi, the work of Takeru Hokazonowhich with only two chapters has been a complete success, being the new big shonen betsince this series is full of the distinctive elements of the stories of this genre, so fans have been amazed by the captivating premise that this work presents.

What is Kagurabachi about?

Kagurabachi, the work of Takeru Hokazono, began its serialization on September 18, 2023 in Weekly Shonen Jumpquickly positioning itself as one of the magazine’s most viewed series, even surpassing other manga like My Hero Academia and Boruto: Two Blue Vortexthis being a very respectable feat for a project that has just seen the light of day.

This work tells the story of Chihiro Rokuhira, a swordsman who will seek revenge after the murder of his fathera popular blacksmith capable of forging unique swords and who was mercilessly murdered, so this young man will make his way in search of those responsible for such an incident, since he will make them pay at any cost for the death of the person he loved the most. and admired.

Also, this series Apart from amazing Katanas, it will also have supernatural powers that will make more interesting the search for revenge of this young renegade who only wants to fulfill his purpose, being a simple but interesting premise which has been a complete success in just two chapters.

What is certain is that Kagurabachi will be full of epic battles that will be more striking due to the thirst for revenge of the protagonist, who will search everywhere for those responsible for his father’s death, which clearly foreshadows many confrontations.

It should be noted that this series It has a very striking artistic style that has quickly captivated fansfocusing on making each sequence somewhat dark and violent, making the protagonist have a colder and somber attitudecomplementing its objective, which is revenge.

Surely, Kagurabachi will continue to rise positionssince the two chapters that have been released have been very impressive, full of action and amazing battles in which the fighting style of Chihiro, who seems to be a murderer by nature, has been appreciated.

It’s no surprise that Kagurabachi is an immediate hit, since This series has certain similarities with Kimetsu no Yaibasince the Katanas and the style of some attacks recall the work of Koyoharu Gotougeonly this new manga has a darker and bloodier theme, which has been used in modern Shonen such as Chainsaw Man y Jujutsu Kaisen.

Evidently, Kagurabachi has great potential and that has been demonstrated with just two chaptersso if you haven’t given it a chance yet I recommend that you do, as it won’t disappoint you.

