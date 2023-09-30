The social awareness that exists around images on the Internet, and general information, about minors has not stopped growing in recent years. In addition to the different legal frameworks that are emerging in order to ensure their protection, large technology companies also incorporate different policies aimed at the same goal. One of them is Google, which now allows us to request the removal of images of minors. We tell you how to do it.

Google has been making privacy changes for some time that focus on providing its users with the security and data protection guarantees they need. One of these changes has been the possibility of launching a function that allows minors under 18 years of age, as well as their parents and/or legal guardians, to request the deletion of all Google Images results in which they appear. It is worth knowing that by carrying out this request we will not be able to delete the photographs from the website where they are hosted, since this involves another process, but we will prevent them from being accessed through the images tab or in any other thumbnail of the search engine.

In this article we are going to know the entire process that we must follow to carry out such an action. But, to do this, the first thing we are going to need is to make a prior selection with all the web addresses of the photos in which a minor under 18 years of age appears and be aware that we will only be able to apply the limitation to those cases in which that we are directly affected.

How to submit the application

We have to enter the web page that Google has enabled for such an action, which we can find at this link. As we can see on the website, Google states that this action will not eliminate the trace of images from the network. But they will only be ignored in searches carried out through Google. In addition, we also check the different requirements that we must meet to achieve such an action.

Once we click on the “Start removal request” button, we access a second page where we must enter the country in which we are located and the reason why we request the removal of the images. In this case, we should click on the option that says “The content shows a person under 18 years of age.”

Next, Google emphasizes its conditions again. Especially highlighting that the action we are going to take does not eliminate the image from the website in question. But it simply hides it. At this point, we must confirm that the request has nothing to do with images showing implied sexual actions. Since, in this case, the way of reporting is another.

Now, we come to the last step. Here we must enter all the URLs that we have identified the presence of the photographs. In addition, we must also enter the keywords and search terms that direct towards those photographs. In this way, Google will also prevent similar results from being returned with the same terms.

Some considerations to take into account

As we have already mentioned several times in this article, photography is not going to disappear from the internet. And, in addition, Google also states during the process that in some cases the reported content may not be removed. The explanation offered is that in some cases it is necessary to “balance user preferences with the public interest and limit the removal of content to all queries that include identifying terms.” Therefore, the public and journalistic interest is also valued to decide, or not, the withdrawal.